Ansu Fati set yet another record in his short but illustrious career on Wednesday when he came on as a second-half substitute in Barcelona's scoreless draw with Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old came on for Antoine Griezmann to become the youngster player in history to feature in a Clasico.

Earlier this season, Fati became the first player born this century to make his debut for the blaugrana when, at the age of 16 years and 298 days, he came on in the 5-2 defeat of Real Betis.

He followed that up a week later by becoming Barca's youngest ever LaLiga goalscorer after coming on to score in a 2-2 draw at Osasuna, and then went one better on his full debut against Valencia by becoming the youngest player to score and assist in the same game in LaLiga history.

Early this month, his equalizing goal against Inter made him the youngest player to score in the Champions League.