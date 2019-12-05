By Tim Stannard

Gareth Bale gives up golf for club Christmas dinner as Eden Hazard remains immobile

Sports Burst is not sure what is the bigger news on a Thursday. Gareth Bale being coaxed into attending the club's Christmas dinner the previous night - and being one of the first to arrive - or Eden Hazard arriving at the gathering on crutches and being somewhat immobile for the whole evening, according to Spanish media reports.

It's probably the latter, although golf's Hero World Challenge from the Bahamas was taking place at that time with Tiger Woods in action, so the Welshman's sacrifice should not be overstated.

El Clasico is now less than two weeks away on Wednesday December 18th, so it appears increasingly likely that the Belgian will be ruled out of the Camp Nou clash, after Hazard picked up his ankle injury against PSG on 26th November.

That's not great news for Coach Zizou considering the former Chelsea man was belatedly joining the Real Madrid fray in terms of form after a slow first third of the campaign.

🍽 What did you have for dinner, guys? https://t.co/mKM5PbsQQu — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 5, 2019

It's no wonder the French coach was seen serenading "all I want for Christmas is you" to Gareth Bale in the karaoke section of the party.

Incidentally, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema were no-shows for the dinner. Let's see if the party-pooping pair receive the same 'Bale Treatment' from the Spanish media for not being team players.

The LaLiga weekend gets underway with a Friday treat at Villarreal takes on Atletico Madrid in a match that is live, live, live on beIN SPORTS at 3PM ET.

No Silva lining as Everton manager fights for future

Wednesday's Premier League action saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer buy himself some more tokens in the great Manchester United managerial game after a 2-1 win against the boss level challenge of Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur.

Unfortunately for Marco Silva at Everton, who was taking on the Liverpool, the Portuguese's own boss level was a failure with a 5-2 defeat for the Toffees. Everton are now in the relegation zone.

A decision is expected to be taken on Thursday to either fire Silva or keep him as there isn't really any point in replacing him.

One team who went through all this sacking business last week are Arsenal who are in Premier League action on Thursday against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Emirates in what is set to be another 2-2 night of frustration and ennui for the Gunners.

The Sports Burst live show will bring you the all the latest of the morning's news on the beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page.

Atletico make early move with Bruno Guimaraes signing

To celebrate the imminent return of Transfer Wire on beIN SPORTS, it's time to start off this particular advent calendar of speculation and joy before the winter window opens at the beginning of January and Gareth Bale can fail in his clear attempts to butter up Jose Mourinho at Spurs and force a move from Madrid.

Atletico Madrid have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Brazilian midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes in a $25 million deal with Athletico Paranaense. It remains to be seen if the 22-year-old will be brought in straight away or make a move next summer. The report that the player cried at the thought of leaving Brazil certainly won't go down well with Simeone.

Chelsea might be the biggest movers in the transfer market if an appeal against a FIFA transfer ban is lifted at a hearing on Thursday.

The Blues were due to be shut out of the market, like last summer, in what turned out to be a positive step for the club and Frank Lampard who have flourished by making the most out of the mountain of players the club all ready had.