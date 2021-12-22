Chelsea scraped past Brentford 2-0 in the EFL Cup quarter-finals after Pontus Jansson scored their own goal and Jorginho converted a penalty in the final 10 minutes.

Just as they did in the Premier League meeting between these sides back in October, Chelsea dominated possession but struggled to create any decent openings.

Kepa Arrizabalaga did well to keep out Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen in the first half, with Thomas Tuchel forced to call upon senior players as he chased the game in the second period.

The game looked destined for penalties until Jansson put through his own net in the 80th minute and Jorginho put the result beyond doubt when he slotted home a spot-kick.