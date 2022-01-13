Odegaard misses EFL Cup semi-final and set to sit out Spurs clash after testing positive for COVID-19

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard missed their EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool and will likely sit out the north London derby after testing positive for COVID-19.

Odegaard will be sidelined for Sunday's clash with Spurs having returned a positive test shortly before the Gunners' game at Anfield on Thursday.

He is the latest member of Arsenal's playing and coaching staff to test positive for COVID-19, with Mikel Arteta also doing so last month.

The Gunners boss subsequently missed his side's 2-1 defeat by Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day, with assistant Albert Stuivenberg taking temporary charge.

Since arriving from Real Madrid on a permanent deal, Odegaard has played 18 times in the Premier League, with only Bukayo Saka (20) appearing more often for the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Emile Smith Rowe (eight) and Saka (six) are the only two Arsenal players to better the Norway captain's tally of four goals in the English top flight.