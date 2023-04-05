The 2023 Giro di Sicilia: The Race Through Beauty

Not many world-class cycle tours see riders racing up an active volcano, but that is one of the highlights of the upcoming 2023 Giro di Sicilia that gets underway on beIN SPORTS on Tuesday April 11th.

The incredible sporting challenge of conquering Mount Etna awaits the riders on the final day of the four-stage Italian Classic Race around the beautiful terrain of the Italian island of Sicily.

This compact test of strength, skill and stamina is a feast for the climbers with a hill-top stage finale as well as demanding descents and spellbinding sprints for the Giro's speedsters. From the sparkling Mediterranean to majestic mountains, the Giro di Sicilia will push the riders to their limits and show why the Giro is called "The Race Through Beauty."

💛 The Giro di Sicilia @CA_Ita 2023 will kick off on 11 April: four stages featuring sea, mountains, ancient towns and the spectacular climb up Mount Etna. Who will win the Maglia Giallo-Rossa?#IlGirodiSicilia pic.twitter.com/CqPF9Gdd3D — Il Giro di Sicilia (@ilgirodisicilia) March 31, 2023

The 2022 race winner, Damiano Carruso, returns to defend his title on home soil but will face a strong challenge from the Colombian riders from the GW Shimano-Sidermec team.

The Giro di Sicilia is part of the Italian Classics series, a key part of the world cycling calendar and acts as a warm-up ahead of the 2023 Giro di Italia that airs exclusively from May 6th on beIN SPORTS.

How to watch:

Tuesday 11th April - Friday 14th April

7:50AM ET / 4:50AM PT: You can catch the action live FOR FREE on beIN XTRA English and Español

https://beinsportsxtra.com/beinsportsxtra

https://beinsportsxtra.com/es/beinxtraespanol

10PM ET / 7PM ET: Look back on the best of the day's action on beIN SPORTS English.