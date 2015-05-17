Paolo Tiralongo Claims Stage Nine, Fabio Aru Closes in on Alberto Contador

OMNISPORT

Fabio Aru gained a second on general classification leader Alberto Contador as Paolo Tiralongo claimed stage nine of the Giro d'Italia.

Astana rider Tiralongo emerged from the break group with 13.7 kilometres left to power home in first place, leaving fellow podium finishers Steven Kruijswik (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) in his wake.

For veteran Tiralongo, 37, it was a third Giro stage win of his career, coming on the gruelling 224km ride from Benevento to San Giorgio del Sannio.

Cannondale-Garmin's Tom-Jelte Slagter had solo led for much of the day, but eventually fell away to finish seventh.

Much of the interest, though, was focused on Tiralongo's Astana colleague, and Aru kicked with 100 metres remaining to make a minor gain in his quest to top the overall standings - now three seconds short of Tinkoff-Saxo's Contador.

The Spaniard has been struggling with a shoulder injury, but the issue is yet to cost him the lead, although Aru's late break may strike a small psychological blow.

Richie Porte (Team Sky) - third in the general classification - followed Contador over the line and remains 22 seconds adrift.