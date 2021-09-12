It's often rain that brings the noble sport of cricket to a halt, but in the recent All-Ireland Women's T20 semi-final between Bready and Civil Service Northern Ireland, it was a dog that interrupted the action.

CSNI were replying to a modest 105 set by Bready and had lost several early wickets in the chase when, following an attempted run out, a dog raced onto the outfield and took off with the match ball.

The pooch was soon apprehended though and play resumed - Bready went on to win the match and qualified for the final, but they won't forget this match in a hurry.