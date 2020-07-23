Thomas Tuchel praised Brazilian duo Neymar and Thiago Silva on the eve of the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne.

"Neymar is in good shape and will be decisive for us," Tuchel said ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's first competitive game in more than four months.

"He came back with the right mindset, in good shape. He adapted very quickly to training, he improved very quickly."

"He will be on the pitch tomorrow. He is in very good shape and will be decisive for us and that's the best thing," Tuchel said about the 28-year-old.

Neymar impressed in all three of the friendly games the Ligue 1 champions played this month in preparation for Friday's Cup final, scoring four goals in total against Le Havre, Wassland-Beveren and Celtic.

Tuchel also spoke about captain Thiago Silva, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season, hinting that a definitive decision has not been taken yet.

"At the moment, he still is our captain. He has been super reliable as I said many times.

"It's really important that he is there for us today and tomorrow and for next final against Lyon (in the Coupe de la Ligue) and then in Lisbon (for the Champions League).

"After that we are going to talk," Tuchel declared.

But the German was contradicted by the player, who said instead that a decision has indeed been taken by the club.

"It is true that I didn't want to leave, but the decision has already been taken. I respect it and I am going to respect up until the end," Silva claimed.

