Thomas Tuchel admitted he was "worried" about Kylian Mbappe after the Paris Saint-Germain star's injury against Saint-Etienne.

Mbappe was substituted in the first half of PSG's 1-0 Coupe de France final win on Friday after suffering a suspected ankle injury following a tackle from Loic Perrin, who was sent off.

The injury comes less than three weeks before PSG are due to face Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-finals and head coach Tuchel admitted to concern over Mbappe.

"Anyone who saw it is worried," he told a news conference.

"Anyone seeing that foul is worried."

Neymar's 14th-minute goal settled the contest, in which there was a red card and 10 yellows.

Tuchel was unhappy with referee Amaury Delerue for failing to control the game.

"It started with a foul on Neymar. We took three yellow cards after the foul on Kylian," he said, via L'Equipe.

"And, at the beginning, he gave a card for this foul, and we, for having asked to protect the player, we took three.

"These are not the same criteria that are applied. I say this for all players. Viewers are there to watch players, people watching TV too.

"And most importantly, to protect all the players, not just mine. It's a game for the players and it wasn't like that."

On Saturday, PSG confirmed a "serious ankle sprain" for Mbappe, putting his Coupe de la Ligue and Champions League status in doubt.