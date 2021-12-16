As many national cups, the Coupe de France mix up the teams at the top tier with those below, creating interesting matchups, stories, and perhaps a David beating Goliath situation.

Valenciennes hosting Racing Strasbourg will face each other this Friday and what promises to be a very entertaining match.

The home side are in a relegation battle in Ligue 2, staying 17th, one position above the play-off spot, with 20 points. In fact, they haven't won their last two matches in French's second division and won only 1 of their last 5 games. To get to this round of the tournament they eliminated Tourcoing and Calonne Ricouart and ex-Arsenal Mathieu Debuchy is one of their stalwarts.

Strasbourg are in a very different situation: Despite losing their last game 2-0 against Marseille, they were in an unbeaten run of 5 games, scoring a lot of goals. In fact, they're one of the most effective teams in terms of scoring chances, netting almost 1 of every 4 shots on target.

To make things more interesting, Valenciennes don't lose to Strasbourg since August 1992, a 2-1 defeat in Ligue 1. Since then, they met 5 times, both in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, with two draws and Valenciennes winning the last 3 matches.

