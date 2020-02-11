Rennes End Belfort's Incredible Coupe de France Run February 11, 2020 23:09 4:36 min Goals from Raphinha, M'Baye Niang and Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu saw Rennes advance past fourth-tier ASM Belfort FC to the Coupe de France semifinals. Highlights Coupe de France Rennes Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu -Latest Videos 1:00 min Raphinha Scores Rennes Opener Against Belfort 0:42 min Dembele Replacements Barca Could Sign 25:30 min Sports Burst - Trouble at Juventus 1:06 min Barcelona: Dembele Out For Six Months 0:43 min Adebayor Reunites With Santa Cruz at Olimpia 7:08 min Tuchel: PSG Putting UCL Disappointment Behind Them 2:03 min Magisterial: The Little Getafe That Could 5:09 min MLW Fusion: Fatu's World Heavyweight Title Defense 1:21 min PSG Patient With Neymar – Tuchel 5:54 min Sports Burst - Neymar's Instant Regrets