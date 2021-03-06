Red Star Stun Lens In Coupe de France March 6, 2021 16:11 12:19 min Red Star score twice in the final minutes to beat Lens 3-2 in the Coupe de France Round of 32 Soccer Ligue 1 Highlights Coupe de France Ligue 1 Highlights Lens Red Star FC -Latest Videos 1:10 min Raul Guti Scores Elche's Opener Against Sevilla 0:46 min Vincent Aboubakar Scores Opening Goal For Beskitas 7:55 min Al-Merrikh And Simba Battle To Scoreless Draw 9:48 min Mamelodi Sundowns Snach Late Win Over TP Mazembe 12:19 min Red Star Stun Lens In Coupe de France 8:59 min Valladolid End Winless Streak Against Getafe 3:15 min Benzema In Real Madrid Squad For Derby 1:03 min Mata Cuts Valladolid Lead Over Getafe 3:15 min Simeone: Madrid Derby Will Not Decide The Title 1:29 min Weismann Doubles Valladolid Lead Over Getafe