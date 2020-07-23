Puel: PSG Have a Habit of Killing Off Games July 23, 2020 20:10 1:01 min Claude Puel acknowledged that Saint-Etienne are the underdogs going into Friday's Coupe de France final against Paris Saint-Germain. Paris Saint-Germain vs. Saint-Etienne Watch the 2019-20 Coupe de France final: Friday @ 3pm ET / 12pm PT on beIN SPORTS PSG Coupe de France St Etienne Claude Puel -Latest Videos 2:25 min Tuchel Hails PSG's Brazilian Duo 1:01 min Puel: PSG Have a Habit of Killing Off Games 1:08 min Washington NFL Team Nameless For 2020 25:17 min LaLiga Special: The Legend of Aduriz 5:26 min Angry Celtic Hope To "Get Close" To Neymar Again 0:59 min REPORT: Lyon Explore Luiz Gustavo Move 5:01 min Negredo to Make LaLiga Return With Cadiz 0:41 min Mikel Arteta Wishes Unai Emery Well At Villarreal 3:39 min Sports Burst - CR7: Old Lady or Old Man? 0:13 min Emery Takes Over at Villarreal