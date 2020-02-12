Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia starred as Paris Saint-Germain eased past Dijon 6-1 in the Coupe de France quarter-finals.

An own goal from Wesley Lautoa opened the scoring for PSG after just 48 seconds, but Thomas Tuchel's men were pegged back by Mounir Chouiar in the 13th minute.

Mbappe made it 2-1 shortly before half-time before Thiago Silva and Sarabia made sure of progression to the last four.

PSG's fifth came as Senou Coulibaly inadvertently diverted an Mbappe strike into the net before the France star laid an injury-time second on a plate for Sarabia to round off a rout.