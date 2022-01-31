Paris Saint-Germain crashed out of the Coupe de France as they were beaten 6-5 on penalties by Nice after a 0-0 draw at Parc des Princes.

Marcin Bulka was the hero as he denied Leandro Paredes and Xavi Simons in the shoot-out to send the visitors through to the quarter-finals.

The PSG loanee ended the holders' 14-match winning run in the competition, while halting their quest for a third straight triumph.

Mauricio Pochettino's side also failed to score in a Coupe de France tie for the first time since losing 1-0 to Lille in the 2011 final.

Unbeaten in their eight previous meetings with Nice in all competitions, PSG welcomed Lionel Messi back into the starting line-up for the first time in a month.

The Argentina skipper was involved in the hosts' best chance of the first half as he combined with Ander Herrera to tee up Marco Verratti, who swept a shot just wide of the far post.

At the other end, Amine Gouiri tried his luck with an ambitious effort from distance, but it flew straight into the arms of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italy international was also called into action just after the restart, producing smart reflexes to deny Justin Kluivert from a tight angle.

Having watched his side register just a single shot on target, Pochettino introduced Kylian Mbappe in the 63rd minute for his 200th PSG appearance.

But it was the visitors who went close to snatching a dramatic winner, Danilo Pereira blocking Kluivert with five minutes remaining, while Jean-Clair Todibo got in the way of Messi's goalbound effort at the other end.

The first five kicks of the subsequent shoot-out were successful before Bulka kept out Paredes' tame effort, although Donnarumma immediately denied Andy Delort in return.

Dante's timely Panenka put Nice in control as it went into sudden death, before Simons' attempt was beaten away by Bulka.

Penalty Kicks:

90:24 PENALTY SCORED! PSG 0 - 0(1) Nice

Goal: M. Schneiderlin

91:09 PENALTY SCORED! PSG 0(1) - 0(1) Nice

Goal: L. Messi

91:48 PENALTY SCORED! PSG 0(1) - 0(2) Nice

Goal: J. Todibo

92:30 PENALTY SCORED! PSG 0(2) - 0(2) Nice

Goal: K. Mbappé

93:19 PENALTY SCORED! PSG 0(2) - 0(3) Nice

Goal: Y. Atal

94:03 PENALTY MISSED PSG 0(2) - 0(3) Nice

Penalty Miss: L. Paredes - Saved

94:59 PENALTY MISSED PSG 0(2) - 0(3) Nice

Penalty Miss: A. Delort - Saved

95:38 PENALTY SCORED! PSG 0(3) - 0(3) Nice

Goal: J. Draxler

96:20 PENALTY SCORED! PSG 0(3) - 0(4) Nice

Goal: A. Gouiri

96:53 PENALTY SCORED! PSG 0(4) - 0(4) Nice

Goal: M. Verratti

97:30 PENALTY SCORED! PSG 0(4) - 0(5) Nice

Goal: E. Guessand

98:13 PENALTY SCORED! PSG 0(5) - 0(5) Nice

Goal: Juan Bernat

99:06 PENALTY SCORED! PSG 0(5) - 0(6) Nice

Goal: Dante

99:47 PENALTY MISSED PSG 0(5) - 0(6) Nice

Penalty Miss: X. Simons - Saved

Nice attempted 7 shots in this game, their lowest total in a single match in the Coupe de France this season.

PSG have kept a clean sheet in 3 of their 3 games, more than any other in the Coupe de France this season.

PSG have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 4 games in the Coupe de France, their last longer run of games without conceding a goal in the competition was a run of 5 games from 24th July 2020 to 21st April 2021.

PSG have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 4 games in the Coupe de France, a run of 391 minutes without conceding a goal.

A. Gouiri attempted 3 shots in this game, the highest total for a Nice player in the Coupe de France this season.

PSG are undefeated in their last 27 games in the Coupe de France, their longest unbeaten streak in the competition (since at least 2016/2017).

PSG attempted 10 shots in this game, their lowest total in a single match in the Coupe de France this season.

PSG have failed to score in 1 of their 3 games, only Brest (2) have failed to score more often in the Coupe de France this season.