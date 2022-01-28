Ludovic Blas scored twice (25' and 53') to lead Nantes to the victory over Brest in the Coupe de France.

Brest have failed to score in their last 3 games in the Coupe de France, their longest run of games without scoring a goal in the competition (since at least 2016/2017).

L. Blas has scored 2 goals this season (2 in this game), more than any other Nantes player in the Coupe de France.

B. Chardonnet attempted 66 passes in this game, the highest total for a Brest player in the Coupe de France this season.

est

Nantes have attempted 12 shots in this game, their highest total in a single match in the Coupe de France since the start of last season.

F. Honorat attempted 3 shots in this game, the highest total for a Brest player in the Coupe de France this season.

L. Blas attempted 5 shots in this game, the highest total for a Nantes player in the Coupe de France this season.

Brest have failed to score in their last 3 games in the Coupe de France, a run of 344 minutes without a goal.

R. Kolo Muani has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), no Nantes player has more in the Coupe de France.

N. Pallois has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), no Nantes player has more in the Coupe de France.

Brest have failed to win in their last 3 games in the Coupe de France, their longest winless streak in the competition (since at least 2016/2017).