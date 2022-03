In a truly boring second half, all the action came in two minutes. At 74th, Samuel Moutoussamy took advantage of a loose ball in Monaco's box and put Nantes up in the score, but two minutes later, Dutch striker Myron Boadu tied the game after an accurate header. We are ten minutes away of the end of the match and both teams can't break the draw.

