With goals by Aurelien Tchouameni in the 5th minute and Kevin Volland in the 54th, Monaco beat Amiens and leaped into the semifinals of the 2021/22 Coupe de France.

Post-match insights:

M. Akliouche has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), no Monaco player has more in the Coupe de France.

Monaco have scored in their last 3 games in the Coupe de France, their longest scoring streak this season.

C. Akolo attempted 3 shots in this game, the joint-highest total for a Amiens SC player in the Coupe de France this season.

A. Tchouaméni scored after just 4:09, the fastest goal in the Coupe de France this season.

Monaco have kept a clean sheet in 2 of their 3 games, only PSG (3) have done this more often in the Coupe de France this season.

Monaco have scored in 3 of their 3 games, no team has done so more often in the Coupe de France this season.

Monaco have scored in each of their last 3 games in the Coupe de France, scoring 8 goals in that run.

Monaco have scored in their last 3 games in the Coupe de France, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 7 games from 1st March 2017 to 20th January 2020.

Monaco have won their last 3 games in the Coupe de France, their longest winning streak in the competition (since at least 2016/2017).

Amiens SC have attempted 12 shots in this game, their highest total in a single match in the Coupe de France since the start of last season.

Amiens SC have failed to score in 1 of their 3 games, only Brest (2) have failed to score more often in the Coupe de France this season.

K. Bamba attempted 3 shots in this game, the joint-highest total for a Amiens SC player in the Coupe de France this season.

