Monaco faces Quevilly Rouen in Coupe de France January 2, 2022 18:31 2:21 min AS Monaco is playing against Quevilly Rouen for a Coupe de France clash in the 1/16 finals. Coupe de France -Latest Videos 2:21 min Monaco faces Quevilly Rouen in Coupe de France 0:46 min Atletico Madrid 2-0 Rayo Vallecano 7:48 min Montepellier and a 1-0 win against RC Strasbourg 2:16 min Montpellier takes the lead thanks to Ristic 0:49 min Getafe 1-0 Real Madrid 8:26 min Brest obtain a 3-0 win against Bordeaux 2:21 min Jeremy Le Douaron gives Brest the 3-0 lead 2:32 min Romain Faivre extends the lead for Brest 0:44 min Rangnick: Cavani going nowhere 1:06 min Xavi: ‘This will be decaffeinated game’