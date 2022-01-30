Wissam Ben Yedder led Monaco's attack with two goals (18' and 88') to beat RC Lens 4-2 in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France.

S. Fofana has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), no Lens player has more in the Coupe de France.

F. Medina attempted 123 passes in this game, the highest total for a Lens player in the Coupe de France this season.

Lens have scored in their last 3 games in the Coupe de France, their longest scoring streak this season.

Lens have scored in their last 5 games in the Coupe de France, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition (since at least 2016/2017).

Monaco attempted 13 shots in this game, their lowest total in a single match in the Coupe de France this season.

Lens have scored in 3 of their 3 games, no team has done so more often in the Coupe de France this season.



Gelson Martins has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), no Monaco player has more in the Coupe de France.

Jean Lucas has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), no Monaco player has more in the Coupe de France.

Caio Henrique has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), no Monaco player has more in the Coupe de France.

W. Ben Yedder has scored 4 goals this season (2 in this game), more than any other Monaco player in the Coupe de France.

Lens have scored in each of their last 5 games in the Coupe de France, scoring 11 goals in that run.

A. Tchouaméni has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), no Monaco player has more in the Coupe de France.

Lens have attempted 632 passes in this game, their highest total in a single match in the Coupe de France since the start of last season.