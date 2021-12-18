PSG were training hard on Saturday - a day ahead of a French Cup tie with a team that play in the same national tier as their second eleven.

Yes, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and the rest will probably be making the acquaintance of Entente Feignies Aulnoye Football Club for the very first, and possibly last time in their lives.

Unless of course, head coach Mauricio Pochettino gives the stars the afternoon off.

That could happen - Feignies Aulnoye play in Championnat National 3, the fifth tier in the French football league system. A close match is unlikely.