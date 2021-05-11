GOAL - James Westwood





Paris Saint-Germain head coach Pochettino revealed that talismanic striker Kylian Mbappe will be available for the Coupe de France semi-final clash with Montpellier on Wednesday after recovering from a calf injury.

"You have to be careful with this kind of injury but he trained well and he is available for tomorrow's match," said the Argentine coach.

Pochettino wasn't able to shed any new light on Mbappe's future, though, with it reported that the World Cup winner is stalling on signing fresh terms at Parc des Princes amid interest from Madrid and Liverpool.

"The stats put Kylian in a position as a defining player for the team," he said of a forward who is contracted to remain at PSG until 2022.

"It is therefore difficult to do without him… He is an important player in the squad. We are counting on him. We hope to have him for many years to come."

