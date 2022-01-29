Marseille dropped a 1-0 lead but was able to survive the miscue by defeating Montpellier 1(5) - 1(4) in penalty shots.

M. Sakho has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), no Montpellier player has more in the Coupe de France.

A. Milik has scored in his last 3 games in the Coupe de France (5 goals in total).

Montpellier have scored in 3 of their 3 games, more often than any other team in the Coupe de France this season.

Montpellier have scored in their last 3 games in the Coupe de France, their longest scoring streak this season.

Montpellier are undefeated in their last 11 games in the Coupe de France, their longest unbeaten streak in the competition (since at least 2016/2017).

Montpellier have scored in their last 8 games in the Coupe de France, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition (since at least 2016/2017).

D. Payet attempted 8 shots in this game, the highest total for a Olympique Marseille player in the Coupe de France this season.

A. Milik has scored 4 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Olympique Marseille player in the Coupe de France.

A. Milik has contributed to goals in his last 3 games in the Coupe de France (5 goals, 0 assists).

Olympique Marseille have scored in each of their last 4 games in the Coupe de France, scoring 8 goals in that run.

Montpellier have scored in each of their last 8 games in the Coupe de France, scoring 12 goals in that run.

Olympique Marseille have attempted 28 shots in this game, their highest total in a single match in the Coupe de France since the start of last season.

Olympique Marseille have scored in their last 4 games in the Coupe de France, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 6 games from 8th January 2017 to 6th February 2018.