Lille have come out in support of Renato Sanches after the Portuguese midfielder revealed he was the subject of racist abuse during Sunday's Coupe de France victory over Gazelec Ajaccio.

In an Instagram post, Sanches said he was told to "go and pick cotton" by a group of local supporters who, defying curfew orders, congregated outside the modest Stade Ange Casanova to watch the game from a nearby vantage point.

"For all the racist comments, we continue to laugh... Renato go and pick cotton," the 23-year-old wrote after the game.

Sanches, who came on for the second half, provided the assist for Xeka's goal as Les Dogues cruised to a 3-1 win over the Corsican side.

Lille released a statement on Monday to condemn the racist abuse and give "full support to the players who are victims of these remarks."

Au terme de la rencontre GFCA-LOSC, le club a pris connaissance avec consternation d’insultes à caractère raciste visant certains de ses joueurs.



Le LOSC leur apporte son total soutien et rappelle son engagement contre toute forme de discrimination.



✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 #NoToRacism — LOSC (@losclive) March 8, 2021

The statement also expressed surprise that "several dozen 'spectators' were able to meet only a few meters from the field during the meeting" without any intervention from the local club.