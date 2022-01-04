Lens and Lille ended in a 2-2 draw in the 90 minutes with Onana's goals for Lille and Fofana's double for Lens.
The locals qualify to the next stage of Coupe de France after a penalty shootout and they are facing Monaco in the next round.
