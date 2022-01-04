Lens and Lille play in Coupe de France January 4, 2022 20:51 2:13 min Lens and Lille are playing in the round of 32 at Coupe de France. Lille Coupe de France Lens -Latest Videos 1:21 min Xavi - 'We are working very well to be back' 2:13 min Lens and Lille play in Coupe de France 1:28 min Spurs need to "build" to win trophies - Conte 1:02 min Lopetegui plays down title talks 0:30 min Griezmann to return to training 2:00 min Ferran, Pedri have COVID-19 1:19 min Poch praises 'professional' PSG 10:55 min PSG are in the next stage in Coupe de France 2:42 min PSG extend the lead as Mbappé makes a hat-trrick 2:34 min Mbappé scores his second goal for PSG to be 3-0