FC Versailles defeated Bergerac in a penalty shootout 1(4) - 1(5) to advance to the semifinals of the Coupe de France 2021/22.

Post-match insights

Versailles have scored in each of their last 4 games in the Coupe de France, scoring 4 goals in that run.

C. Gyebohao has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), more than any other Bergerac player in the Coupe de France.

S. Ducros attempted 67 passes in this game, the highest total for a Bergerac player in the Coupe de France this season.

Versailles have scored in 3 of their 3 games, no team has done so more often in the Coupe de France this season.

A. Letiévant attempted 5 shots in this game, the highest total for a Bergerac player in the Coupe de France this season.

Bergerac are undefeated in their last 3 games in the Coupe de France, their longest unbeaten streak in the competition (since at least 2016/2017).

K. Sylva has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), no Versailles player has more in the Coupe de France.

Versailles have scored in their last 4 games in the Coupe de France, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition (since at least 2016/2017).

Versailles are undefeated in their last 3 games in the Coupe de France, their longest unbeaten streak in the competition (since at least 2016/2017).

Versailles have scored in their last 3 games in the Coupe de France, their longest scoring streak this season.

Penalty shootout

97:40 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(4) - 1(5) Versailles

Goal: W. Diouf

96:59 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(4) - 1(4) Versailles

Goal: A. Sahibeddine

95:40 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(3) - 1(4) Versailles

Goal: I. Diarrasouba

94:50 PENALTY MISSED Bergerac 1(3) - 1(3) Versailles

Penalty Miss: K. Mingoua - Saved

93:58 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(3) - 1(3) Versailles

Goal: Y. Brun

93:15 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(3) - 1(2) Versailles

Goal: S. Ducros

92:35 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(2) - 1(2) Versailles

Goal: M. Traoré

91:52 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(2) - 1(1) Versailles

Goal: R. Escarpit

91:08 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(1) - 1(1) Versailles

Goal: M. Vieira

90:18 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(1) - 1 Versailles

Goal: D. Fachan