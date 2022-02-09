FC Versailles defeated Bergerac in a penalty shootout 1(4) - 1(5) to advance to the semifinals of the Coupe de France 2021/22.
Post-match insights
Versailles have scored in each of their last 4 games in the Coupe de France, scoring 4 goals in that run.
C. Gyebohao has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), more than any other Bergerac player in the Coupe de France.
S. Ducros attempted 67 passes in this game, the highest total for a Bergerac player in the Coupe de France this season.
Versailles have scored in 3 of their 3 games, no team has done so more often in the Coupe de France this season.
A. Letiévant attempted 5 shots in this game, the highest total for a Bergerac player in the Coupe de France this season.
Bergerac are undefeated in their last 3 games in the Coupe de France, their longest unbeaten streak in the competition (since at least 2016/2017).
K. Sylva has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), no Versailles player has more in the Coupe de France.
Versailles have scored in their last 4 games in the Coupe de France, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition (since at least 2016/2017).
Versailles are undefeated in their last 3 games in the Coupe de France, their longest unbeaten streak in the competition (since at least 2016/2017).
Versailles have scored in their last 3 games in the Coupe de France, their longest scoring streak this season.
Penalty shootout
97:40 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(4) - 1(5) Versailles
Goal: W. Diouf
96:59 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(4) - 1(4) Versailles
Goal: A. Sahibeddine
95:40 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(3) - 1(4) Versailles
Goal: I. Diarrasouba
94:50 PENALTY MISSED Bergerac 1(3) - 1(3) Versailles
Penalty Miss: K. Mingoua - Saved
93:58 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(3) - 1(3) Versailles
Goal: Y. Brun
93:15 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(3) - 1(2) Versailles
Goal: S. Ducros
92:35 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(2) - 1(2) Versailles
Goal: M. Traoré
91:52 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(2) - 1(1) Versailles
Goal: R. Escarpit
91:08 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(1) - 1(1) Versailles
Goal: M. Vieira
90:18 PENALTY SCORED! Bergerac 1(1) - 1 Versailles
Goal: D. Fachan