OGC Nice bought its ticket a new Coupe de France final after beating 4th división team FC Versailles at Allianz Riviera by a two-goal margin. This is the fifth time Nice access to a Coupe de France final after being champions in 1952, 1954 and 1997 and runner-ups in 1978.

The first half was even between a team that felt awkward with the pressure in its shoulders and a team that wanted to show everybody why it was in a Coupe de France semi-final. However, an early goal by Amine Gouiri at the beginning of the second half put Nice up in the score.

This goal stablished the future of the match, with the local side looking to force some errors from the amateur team and Versailles trying to pressure Nice's defenders. The second goal of Nice came at the 73rd minute after an unbelievable play from Gouiri and a soft left-footer from Danish subtitute Kasper Dolberg.

OGC Nice rival in the final will be decided tomorrow at Stade de la Beaujoire when Nantes and Monaco face each other in the second semi-final.