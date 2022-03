FC Nantes and AS Monaco will decide OGC Nice's rival on the very final of the 2021/22 Coupe de France. The Principality's side are looking for its 11th final, having won five (last in 1991) and lost the remaining, while FC Nantes are up to achieve its 9th, with a 3-5 record (last win in 2000).

