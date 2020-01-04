Cornet Makes It Four For Lyon To Continue Rout January 4, 2020 22:14 0:55 min Lyon make it 4-0 inside 55 minutes thanks to a goal by Maxwel Cornet. France Coupe de France Lyon Maxwel Cornet FBBP -Latest Videos 1:29 min Vidal Puts Barcelona In Front Of Espanyol 0:55 min Cornet Makes It Four For Lyon To Continue Rout 0:59 min Suarez Nets Barcelona Equalizer Against Espanyol 0:46 min Terrier Makes It Three For Lyon 0:59 min Dembele Scores Brace To Make It 2-0 For Lyon 1:17 min Lopez Scores Espanyol Opener Against Barcelona 0:55 min Dembele Scores Opener For Lyon Against FBBP 5:00 min Atleti Secures First Win Of 2020, 2-1 Over Levante 5:44 min Zidane: Varane Shows Madrid Can Find Ways To Score 1:09 min Felipe Helps Atleti Regain Lead Against Levante