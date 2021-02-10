Camara Seals Lille Coupe de France Win Over Dijon February 10, 2021 20:53 7:59 min Aguibou Camara scored on his debut to hand Lille a 1-0 win over Dijon in the Coupe de France Soccer Ligue 1 Lille Highlights Coupe de France Ligue 1 Highlights Dijon -Latest Videos 0:52 min Camara Scores Lille Opener Against Dijon 1:15 min Pochettino Addresses Rafinha's Playing Time 11:40 min Infantino: Women Officials at CWC There on Merit 11:53 min Longoria Quiet On Marseille Coaching Search 11:50 min Marseille Advance With Shutout Win Over Auxerre 0:53 min Bamba Dieng Scores on Marseille Debut 1:00 min Benedetto Nets OM Opener Against Auxerre 7:59 min Report: Favre And Bosz On Nice Shortlist 1:07 min Real Madrid Confirm Marcelo Injury Setback 1:14 min Sports Burst - Zidane: The LaLiga Grandmaster