Bouanga Scores ASSE Opener Against Epinal February 13, 2020 21:43 0:56 min Denis Bouanga scores in 37' to give Saint-Etienne a 1-0 lead over SAS Epinal in the Coupe de France quarterfinals Soccer Ligue 1 Highlights Coupe de France Ligue 1 Highlights St Etienne Denis Bouanga