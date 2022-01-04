Amadou Onana scores the opener for Lille against Lens January 4, 2022 21:29 2:34 min Belgium's Amadou Onanascores with a header for Lille to be 1-0 against Lens in Coupe de France. Lille Coupe de France Lens -Latest Videos 2:36 min Seko Fofana scores for Lens in the local derby 0:56 min Real Madrid look for revenge against Alcoyano 2:27 min Onana scores his second to put Lille 2-0 vs Lens 2:34 min Amadou Onana scores the opener for Lille 0:49 min Lukaku has 'apologised' and is 'back in squad' 1:21 min Xavi - 'We are working very well to be back' 2:13 min Lens and Lille play in Coupe de France 1:28 min Spurs need to "build" to win trophies - Conte 0:33 min Correa signs new Atletico deal 1:02 min Lopetegui plays down title talks