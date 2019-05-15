Español
Lazio Defeat Atalanta To Win Coppa Italia

Milinkovic-Savic and Correa strike late to earn Lazio a 2-0 win over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic came off the bench to score a late header that set up Lazio's dramatic 2-0 defeat of Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final.

Atalanta had been the better side at Lazio's Stadio Olimpico home, hitting the woodwork either side of half-time in Wednesday's showpiece.

But substitute Milinkovic-Savic broke the deadlock for Lazio, powering home Lucas Leiva's corner, before Joaquin Correa wrapped it up with a second goal in the 90th minute.

Lazio's first Coppa Italia crown since 2013 will go some way towards making up for losing two of the past four finals to Juventus.

