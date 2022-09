Sao Paulo lost the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal 3-1, conceding two second-half goals after Igor Silveira Gomes received a red card. Atletico Goianiense will visit the Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium tonight for the second leg of the semifinals and you can watch it exclusively on beIN SPORTS.

