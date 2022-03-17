Ayacucho Futbol Club qualified for the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage despite losing 3-2 on the second leg of the playoff round against Sport Boys on the road. Both teams finished the match with 10 men after two red cards.

The first goal came after a foul inside the box was commited to striker Alexis Blanco which the Argentine itself converted in goal a minute later. With this one, Sport Boys needed one more goal to even the series, as Ayacucho had won 2-0 at home on the first leg.

Minutes before the end of the first half, Sport Boys would reach the long-awaited goal, again thanks to Alexis Blanco, who scored luckily after the ball rebounded in his leg after a poor answer from goalkeeper Italo Espinoza to a beautiful cross from Luciano Nieto.

But not everything was perfect for Sport Boys, especially at the beginning of the second half. At 51st, the locals neglected Ayacucho strikers inside the box and Uruguayan Cristian Techera sealed the 2-1, a result that was giving the qualification back to Ayacucho. And at 61st, referee Ivo Mendez showed the red card to Colombian Cristian Florez for avoiding a goal situation with a foul inside the box. It was a sent off and a penalty for Ayacucho, taken advantage by Minzun Quina to leveled the match and set the 2-goal lead on the aggregate again for the visitors.

Four minutes later, Ayacucho would also remain with 10 men on the field after Francisco Duclos was sent off after a hard foul over Luis Ramirez, which would scored the last goal of the match at 73rd after a great assist by Blanco in the penalty spot.

Sport Boys had more than 20 minutes to score again and send the definition to the penalties, but was uncapable of doing it, making Ayacucho the second Peruvian team qualified for this edition's Copa Sudamericana group stage after Melgar acomplished it yesterday against Cienciano.