What a game! Barcelona SC and Montevideo Wanderers shared the pitch for 90 minutes, where both teams scored 3 goals in the opening 14 minutes of the game and 6 goals in total.

As said, Gonzalo Mathias Mastrini opened the scoring and it only took him 9 minutes of the starting game to put his team 2-0 ahead. Hernan Rivero took it personally and scored only 3 minutes after the Uruguayans.

After the exciting start of the game, it slowed down a bit, but not long after, Barcelona went ahead by 2 goals.

Damian Diaz scored an outrageous Olympic goal that put the Ecuadorians far ahead of their opponents. Montevideo Wanderers closed the gap shortly after the fourth goal, finishing the score 4-2 for Barcelona SC.