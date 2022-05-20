Sao Paulo against Jorge Wilstermann tonight in Brazil.

Rodrigo Nestor opened the score in the 6th minute of the game.

⚽️ Grande jogada e gol de @patrickChoco92, o primeiro dele pelo Tricolor!



Rigoni ➡️ Rafinha ➡️ Nikão ➡️ Nestor ➡️ Eder no corta-luz ➡️ Patrick!



🎥 Conmebol TV / @SudamericanaBR #GrandeConquista#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪



pic.twitter.com/Av8dNlVxW3 — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) May 20, 2022

Once again, Rodrigo Nestor scored the second goal for Sao Paulo.

2 minutes into the second half, Patrick scored the third goal for the Brazilians.

The game ended 3-0 and Sao Paulo have a spot in the Round of 16.