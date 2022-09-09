A fantastic second leg tonight in the Sudamericana semifinal between Sao Paulo and Atletico Goianiense.

Sao Paulo took the lead in the 4th minute of the game.

The second half ended 1-0 (2-3 on agg.)

Sao Paulo scored the second of the game and equalized on aggregate with a goal in the 63rd minute.

🔥🇾🇪⚽ A second on the night for Patrick to pull @SaoPauloFC level on aggregate! pic.twitter.com/qqVRy3Fwc5 — CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@TheSudamericana) September 9, 2022

The game ended in a win for the locals, but as the series were tied, the winner was decided on penalties.

Sao Paulo won the penalty shootout (4-2) and are in the Sudamericana Final.