An Amazing second leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals between Ceara and Sao Paulo.

Sao Paulo entered the game with a 1-0 win in the first leg.

Stiven Mendoza scored the opener for Ceara in the 44th minute.

Sao Paulo equalized the game in the 54th minute.

Ceara took the lead once again in the 63rd minute after scoring a brilliant goal from outside the box.

The score ended 2-2 on aggregate and there had to be a penalty shootout, which Sao Paulo won.