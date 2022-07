A great second leg in the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 between Sao Paulo and Universidad Catolica.

Sao Paulo opened the score early in the game with a goal from Luciano.

Sao Paulo doubled their lead before halftime.

The third one came in the 59th minute.

Huendra Almeida scored the fourth in the 81st minute.

The visitors scored one late goal in the 88th minute.

The game ended 4-1.