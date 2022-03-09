The first of the two Uruguayan duels on the first stage of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana ended up with an important win for River Plate, playing presumably as visitor, against Liverpool by 0-1.

River Plate opened the score thanks to a penalty awarded at the 17th minute after a foul comited by Liverpool's goalkeeper Sebastian Lentinelly over striker Mateo Borbas. Borbas itself took the shot from the penalty spot and scored for the apparent visitors.

Second half started in the wrong way for Liverpool, who had his young midfielder Fabricio Diaz sent off by the referee at the 49th due to a double-yellow-card. River Plate also finished the match with 10 men on the pitch after Marcos Montiel saw the red card due to delaying the resumption of the game through taking the ball with his hands after a foul.

River Plate know what it means to go further in this tournament after reaching the semifinals in the 2009 edition.

The second leg will be played again in the Estadio Centenario, River Plate being the local, next Wednesday at the same time.