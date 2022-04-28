Today’s football match between Cuiaba and River Plate was played in Brazil in the 3rd round of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana. Both teams only managed to get 3 points in the first rounds meaning they are both at the bottom of the group.



River Plate started off the game with a lot of intensity throughout the first minutes until they scored to put their team ahead. The game then continued to an equal fight but neither could get past the opposing goalkeeper. Seconds before the break River extended their lead with a goal from Pablo Lopez.

Entering the second half Cuiaba closed the gap with a goal from Marquinhos, but that wasn’t sufficient.

The game came to an end winning River Plate 2-1.