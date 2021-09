Tomás Cuello scored twice (9', 57'), and Artur (83') added one more while Libertad wasted a penalty shot, and Brazil's Red Bull Bragantino beat Paraguay's Libertad 3-1 to advance to the 2021 Copa Sudamericana final.

Bragantino won by a 5-1 aggregate and now awaits for the winner between Athletico Paranaense and Peñarol to be played tomorrow.