In the first phase of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana, Oriente Petrolero beat Royal Pari 3-2 at the Ramón Aguilera Costas Stadium, in Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

With goals from Maximiliano Caire (18), Facundo Ezequiel Suárez (71) and Jorge Rojas (83), Oriente Petrolero won the duel between Bolivian teams as a visitor and will close the key at home.

On the other side, Royal Pari are forced to win in the next match to access the group round.

The second leg will be played next Tuesday.