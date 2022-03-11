Montevideo Wanderers started his journey in Copa Sudamericana with an important comeback at home against Cerro Largo.

The first half was leveled between two teams that know each other very well (the last time they played in Primera Division was last February 14th). The first difference was set at the beginning of the second half. After a beautiful cross from the right wing by Emiliano Villar, striker Leandro Onetto found himself alone in the box and one-on-one with the goalkeeper. He touched the ball softly over the keeper and Cerro Largo was upfront 0-1.

But the worst for the visitors was still ahead, because the locals reacted in the final 15 minutes and set the comeback at home. First, thanks to a fearless header by Hernan Rivero at 74th and later, at 79th, Diego Riolfo appeared in the box with the goal in front of him to send the ball to the back of the net and put the 2-1 for Montevideo Wanderers.

This is the 4th consecutive win in all competitions for Montevideo Wanderers, having started the streak also against Cerro Largo in a Primera Division match. The visitors reached their 12th game in a row without a win counting official and friendly matches. The last victory for Cerro Largo was last November, unbelievably, against Wanderers for 2-1.