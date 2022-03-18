Montevideo Wanderers booked a place in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage after taking a 1-0 victory (3-1 on aggregate) over Cerro Largo in Estadio Centenario.

The visitors, who had won the first leg match at home 2-1, making a great comeback in the second half, were in better shape than its rivals, moving the ball more securely and having the greatest chances to open the score.

The only goal of the match came at 64th, after a beautiful cross by Kevin Rolon from the left side of the Wanderers' attack and a marvelous anticipation by Leonardo Pais near the goal line. Goalkeeper Lucero Álvarez could do nothing.

This win place Montevideo Wanderers in a very good moment. They are 2nd in the Uruguayan league, extending the streak to 7 games without a loss in all competitions and with the ticket to the next group stage under the sheets.

Cerro Largo is the other side of the coin. They have an active streak of 13 games without a win and are the bottoms in Uruguayan Primera Division.