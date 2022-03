FBC Melgar defeated Cienciano 1-0 and will play the Group Stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

In the city of Arequipa, for the second leg of the first phase of the tournament, the "Domino" took the lead with a goal by Bernardo Cuesta, at 19' of the first half.

With this victory, Melgar qualify to the main round of the Copa Sudamericana for the second consecutive year.