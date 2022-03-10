LDU Quito took a big step forward after taking a huge 2-0 victory over Mushuc Runa in Ambato. The game was fairly even for two thirds of the match, but the last 30 minutes of play were favorable for the visitors.

The first goal of the match was scored in the 62nd minute after Argentinian defender Zaid Romero shot after a poor deflection. The former Godoy Cruz and Villa Dalmine in his home country sent the ball into the back of the net with a powerful shot.

The second was made by the young Alexander Alvarado at 88th after taking the ball from a defensive rebound on the left side of the box. The Ecuadorian shot successfully at the far post and scored the decisive goal.

This is the second time that Mushuc Runa participates in the Copa Sudamericana after what they did in 2019, while LDU is trying to imitate his performance in 2009 and 2011 when they reached the final of the competition (Champion in 2009).