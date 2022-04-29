Intense game tonight in Group H between O. Petrolero and Junior. It was a tied game between these two teams.

Omar Albornoz opened the score in the 36th minute after not being able to do so.

The teams went into the locker room with a 1-0 in favor of Junior.

Entering the second half Oriente equalized the score to give hope to their fans but Junior was inevitable and put themselves to an advantage a few minutes later.



They secured their win with a late goal in the stoppage time.

The game went on to finish 3-1 in favor of Junior.